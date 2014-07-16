LONDON, July 16 ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, said on Wednesday that group revenue in the first quarter fell 14 percent year-on-year, as tough market conditions continued to affect trading.

Revenue in its voice broking division fell by 19 percent due to a combination of both structural and cyclical factors including bank deleveraging, regulatory uncertainty and lack of interest rate and foreign exchange volatility, the company said.

Volumes in its BrokerTec electronic fixed income trading platform and its EBS currency trading platform fell 10 percent to $707 billion.

Its post trade risk and information division, however, saw double digit revenue growth in the first quarter, ICAP said.

The London-based group, which like rival Tullett Prebon makes money by matching buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other tradable instruments, said its cost cutting programme was on track to deliver savings of at least 60 million pounds ($102.8 million) in the current year.

($1 = 0.5836 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)