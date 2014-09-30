LONDON, Sept 30 ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, said on Tuesday that said first-half revenue was expected to be 10 percent lower than a year earlier as low levels of volatility kept trading volumes suppressed.

The London-based company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and other tradeable instruments, also announced that finance director Iain Torrens is to leave the group for telecommunications firm TalkTalk.

ICAP will report its first-half results in full on Nov. 19.

($1 = 0.6147 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely)