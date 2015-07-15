July 15 Interdealer broker ICAP Plc,
which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies,
said the uncertainty over a possible Greek default and the euro
zone's future had reduced risk appetite and trading volume.
ICAP, a broker for interest rates derivatives, commodities,
foreign exchange and fixed income products, said while currency
volumes had picked up, the lack of a clear picture on the
direction and timing of any interest rate moves was weighing on
volumes.
ICAP reported a 1 percent drop in group revenue for April 1
to June 30, the first quarter of its financial year, once
currency fluctuations had been stripped out.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; editing by David
Clarke)