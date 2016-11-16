Nov 16 ICAP Plc, which matches buyers
and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said first-half
trading pretax profit fell 7 percent, hurt mainly by a rise in
net finance costs.
ICAP, which agreed to merge its global hybrid voice broking
business with Tullett Prebon Plc, said continuing
trading pretax profit from for the six months ended Sept. 30 was
51 million pounds ($63 million), compared with 55 million pounds
a year earlier.
ICAP's continuing trading performance was hurt by
historically low and negative interest rates, low levels of
volatility and bank deleveraging, resulting in reduced risk
appetite from bank customers, the company said.
"These are uncertain times for global financial markets as
we try to understand the impact of both the Brexit vote and the
very recent US election," CEO Michael Spencer said.
($1 = 0.8006 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)