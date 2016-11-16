(Adds context, details)
Nov 16 ICAP Plc, which matches buyers
and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said first-half
trading pretax profit fell 7 percent, hurt mainly by a rise in
net finance costs.
ICAP's trading performance was also hurt by historically low
and negative interest rates, low levels of volatility and bank
deleveraging, resulting in reduced risk appetite from bank
customers, the company in a statement on Wednesday.
Britain's central bank said this month that interest rates
could now move up or down, scrapping a definite plan to cut
them, while the U.S. Federal Reserve set the stage for an
interest rate hike in December.
"These are uncertain times for global financial markets as
we try to understand the impact of both the Brexit vote and the
very recent U.S. election," CEO Michael Spencer said.
ICAP said on Wednesday that the U.S. election had driven an
increase in trading activity.
"It is, however, too early to assume that the prolonged
period in which we have experienced subdued market conditions
has come to an end," the company added.
ICAP, which has agreed to merge its global hybrid voice
broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, said
continuing trading pretax profit was 51 million pounds ($63
million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with 55
million pounds a year earlier.
Net finance costs rose 3 million pounds in the period,
reflecting increased drawdowns on the revolving credit facility
and an increase in the Japanese yen loan, the company said.
ICAP's continuing revenue rose 11 percent to 254 million
pounds on a reported basis, and was unchanged on a
constant-currency basis.
Electronic markets revenue fall 2 percent on a
constant-currency basis and rose 8 percent on a reported basis
to 139 million pounds, as a result of its dollar exposure, ICAP
said.
Revenue from EBS - the main venue for banks and other major
institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the
dollar - fell 10 percent on a constant-currency basis and was
flat on a reported basis at 64 million pounds.
Average daily volume fell 14 percent to $81 billion.
ICAP'S shares were down more than 3 percent at 515 pence at
0830 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.8006 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair and Amrutha Gayathri)