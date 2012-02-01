* ICAP said profits between 336-358 mln pounds for 2012

* Electronic volumes down 7 pct to $730 billion in Q4

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Feb 1 ICAP said profit for its year to end-March will be 336-358 million pounds ($530-$565 million), with the British broker citing weaker trading for a performance which will put profit below the range it forecast last year.

ICAP, a broker in the bond, foreign exchange and swaps markets, had said in November it expected 2011/12 profit to be 358-390 million pounds "based on the assumption that markets normalise in the last quarter".

ICAP said on Wednesday: "The continued uncertainty in the euro zone and constraints on market liquidity, together with customers reducing risk before the year-end, led to more subdued volumes".

ICAP said its electronic markets were down 7 percent to $730 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, while its core voice broking business recorded lower activity overall.