* Lack of clarity on U.S. rate rise weighing on volumes
* Greece crisis has also subdued overall activity
(Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share move)
By Aashika Jain
July 15 Interdealer broker ICAP Plc,
which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies,
said uncertainty over Greece's fate in the euro zone had reduced
risk appetite and overall trading volumes.
ICAP, a broker for interest rates derivatives, commodities,
foreign exchange and fixed income products, said that while
currency volumes had picked up, the lack of a clear picture on
the direction and timing of any interest rate moves was also
weighing on volumes.
The twin uncertainties dogging ICAP pushed the company's
group revenue down by one percent for April 1 to June 30, the
first quarter of its financial year, once currency fluctuations
had been stripped out.
Chief Executive Michael Spencer, who expressed surprised at
the Greek crisis not having a bigger impact on market volumes,
said it illustrated reduced risk appetite in the banking sector.
"Alternatively, my view is the market always judged all
along that there would be a fudged settlement, and that is what
the market assumed, bet on and indeed that is what the outcome
was," Spencer said in a conference call.
Spencer has his hopes pinned on a U.S. Federal Reserve rate
hike, which he said could be imminent and had greater capability
of triggering a change in volatility.
Investors said this week that the Greek deal had made it
more likely that the Fed would raise interest rates during 2015.
"I think the move away from zero or nearly zero interest
rates will be a big, big moment not just in the U.S. dollar
market but in many other markets," Spencer said.
In its mid-year investment outlook, BlackRock Investment
Institute said this week that it expects the Fed to raise
short-term rates in the autumn, with the Bank of England likely
to follow either in November this year or February 2016.
The 29-year-old company, which competes with Tullett Prebon
and the London Stock Exchange, combined its
electronic trading platforms in fixed income and forex in a
restructuring to offset a slump in interdealing broking revenue
that plunged last year.
Shares in FTSE-250 company were marginally up at 524 pence
at 0945 GMT.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
and Keith Weir)