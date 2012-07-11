By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 ICAP said a fall in
electronic broking activity dragged revenue at the world's
largest derivatives broker down 9 percent in its first quarter.
ICAP said on Wednesday average daily trading volumes on its
bond and currency platforms in the three months to end-June was
$712 billion, down 19 percent on the 2011 period.
Quarterly group revenue fell 9 percent.
"The sluggish global economy and euro zone crisis are
inevitably leading to reduced trading volumes despite some
active days," chief executive Michael Spencer said.
The results came ahead of the broker's annual meeting on
Wednesday at which management could face tough questions over
the gloomy finance sector outlook and whether the firm will be
dragged into the Libor rate-rigging scandal.