NEW YORK Oct 1 iCapital Network, an online
private equity fundraising platform backed by a consortium that
includes Credit Suisse Group AG and Blackstone Group
LP, officially launched on Wednesday, seeking to tap
demand among individual investors.
Despite efforts by some asset managers such as Carlyle Group
LP and KKR & Co LP to expand access to wealthy
investors, private equity remains a restrictive asset class
dominated primarily by institutional investors such as pension
funds and insurance firms.
iCapital's platform features more than 2,000 private funds
in fundraising mode. It has been operating in a limited trial
mode since last spring and says that is already being accessed
by accredited investors that collectively have assets of more
than $450 billion.
The company is backed by a consortium of firms that help
source fund managers and include Evercore Partners Inc,
Monument Group Inc, Capstone Partners LLC and Eaton Partners
LLC, in addition to Blackstone's Park Hill Group and Credit
Suisse's private fund group.
For a fee, fund managers can create their own profile on the
platform. Investors, who iCapital screens to make sure are
viewed as accredited by financial regulators, are offered the
platform for free to find and compare funds against each other
as well as performance benchmarks.
High net-worth individuals and family offices looking to
invest in private equity have traditionally relied on banks such
as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co for
access to private equity funds.
This is because private equity funds typically accept
commitments of at least several million dollars. The banks act
as wire houses that bundle together smaller commitments into
feeder funds, which in turn invest in private equity funds.
iCapital argues this distribution model misses many
registered investment advisors (RIAs).
"As a placement agent, even with the best-run marketing
program, you might get to only a quarter to a third of the names
that are out there in the marketplace," said iCapital co-founder
and chairman Phil Pool, a private equity fundraising veteran who
co-founded Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette's private fund group.
iCapital also argues that many traditional wire houses focus
on the big funds, so RIAs miss out on opportunities to invest in
smaller and less known fund managers that may have a strong
track record.
"I have found that iCapital has brought me names of people
fundraising I would not have come across otherwise," said
multi-family office Northeast Financial Consultants Inc
president Elwood Davis, who has already been using the platform.
iCapital is also looking to offer its own feeder funds.
Co-founder and managing partner Nick Veronis declined to
publicly disclose the feeder funds' fees, but said they would be
less expensive than traditional wire houses.
"We believe iCapital's feeder funds will provide access with
a lower fee structure," Veronis said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)