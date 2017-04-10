BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 ICapital Network, a financial technology platform that provides high-net-worth investors and their advisers access to private equity and hedge funds, named Thomas Fortin managing partner and chief operating officer.
Fortin joins from BlackRock Inc, where he was head of retail technology with the company's solutions group.
Fortin will report to iCapital Chief Executive Lawrence Calcano.
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results