DUBAI May 17 Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, the country's largest bank by assets, plans to issue a
U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark bond through its branch in the
Dubai International Financial Centre, sources aware of the
matter said on Sunday.
It would be the first bond issue by ICBC
through its DIFC branch, underlining the bank's
growing business in the Middle East as trade and investment ties
between China and the Gulf expand rapidly.
The issue may be announced to investors as soon as this
week, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public. ICBC did not respond to calls and
emails to its Dubai office.
Benchmark size is usually taken to mean at least $500
million. The firm is likely to issue bonds with a lifespan of
three or five years, the sources added.
ICBC chose Citigroup, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and itself as arrangers for the transaction.
The bank's branch in the DIFC began operating in November
2013. Last September ICBC opened a branch in Kuwait, its fourth
in the region; it also has branches in Abu Dhabi and Doha.
