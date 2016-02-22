DUBAI Feb 22 Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), the country's largest bank by assets, is planning
to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond of benchmark size
through its Dubai office, sources aware of the matter said on
Monday.
It would be the second bond issue by ICBC
through its office in Dubai's financial free zone,
underlining the bank's growing business in the Middle East as
trade and investment ties between China and the Gulf expand
rapidly.
In May, ICBC raised $500 million through a five-year debut
bond after garnering orders in excess of $3.5 billion from
investors.
The latest issue, which could be composed of tranches
lasting three and five years, may be announced to investors as
soon as this month, the sources said on condition of anonymity
as the information isn't public.
ICBC did not respond to emails to its Dubai office seeking
comment. Benchmark size is usually taken to mean in excess of
$500 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Mark Potter)