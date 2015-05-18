BRIEF-FBL Financial Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 18 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has launched a $500 million five-year debut bond issued by its Dubai branch, which is set to price later on Monday, a document from lead managers said.
The bank, China's largest by assets, set the final spread at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document stated, tighter than the initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over treasuries announced earlier in the day.
The deal, rated A1 by Moody's, has garnered orders in excess of $3.5 billion from investors so far, an earlier document showed.
ICBC picked Citigroup, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and itself to arrange the transaction.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds analyst quote, details on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 4 U.S.-based fund investors underscored their preference for foreign stocks, reversing the prior week's inflows for domestic equity funds and moving money to Europe and emerging markets, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Investors pulled $6.6 billion from U.S.-based stock funds that invest at home during the week ended May 3, marking their fourth week of outflows in the