BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit 73.3 billion yuan ($11.72 billion)(forecast 71.52 billion yuan)
* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 0.97 percent versus 0.94 percent at end-Dec 2013
* Says Q1 capital adequacy ratio at 13.22 percent versus 13.12 percent at end-Dec 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wan88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: