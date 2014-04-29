April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit 73.3 billion yuan ($11.72 billion)(forecast 71.52 billion yuan)

* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 0.97 percent versus 0.94 percent at end-Dec 2013

* Says Q1 capital adequacy ratio at 13.22 percent versus 13.12 percent at end-Dec 2013

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wan88v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)