July 25 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 45 billion yuan ($7.27 billion) via issue of preference shares

* Says the up to 45 billion yuan worth of preference shares will be issued in domestic market

* Says to issue up to 35 billion yuan worth of preference shares in overseas market

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1keUQ0G

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1913 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)