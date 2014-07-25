BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
July 25 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 45 billion yuan ($7.27 billion) via issue of preference shares
* Says the up to 45 billion yuan worth of preference shares will be issued in domestic market
* Says to issue up to 35 billion yuan worth of preference shares in overseas market
* Q1 net loss 152,989 dinars versus profit 131,235 dinars year ago