HONG KONG, Nov 3 (IFR) - ICBC Financial Leasing (A2/A/A) is marketing fixed-rate US dollar bonds of three and five years at around T+195bp and T+210bp, respectively.

The company has also announced respective guidance levels on floaters of the same maturities at the Libor equivalent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, ICBC, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators for the proposed offering.

Those banks will also serve as bookrunners with ANZ and Wells Fargo.

The 144A/Reg S notes are expected to score ratings of A2 from Moody's and A from Standard & Poor's.

The issuer is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICBC and leases aircraft and vessels, as well as equipment and machinery. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)