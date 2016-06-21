HONG KONG, June 21 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China is marketing three-year Pro-bonds at a price
guidance range of 39bp-42bp over yen offer-side swaps.
This marks a Chinese lender's first visit to Japan's
Pro-bond market, which is designed to encourage foreign issuers
to access the yen market, by allowing them to register existing
debt programmes and removing requirements to translate documents
into Japanese.
The last offering by a Chinese issuer in the yen bond market
was 16 years ago, when the People's Bank of China sold a 30
billion yen ($289 million) five-year Samurai, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The bonds, with a minimum coupon of 0.27 percent, will price
as early as Thursday.
Mizuho and SMBC are lead managers.
The Chinese lender received regulatory approval from the
Tokyo Stock Exchange for a $4 billion medium-term note programme
on the Tokyo Pro-bond market in February via ICBC's Tokyo
branch.
The programme has an A1 rating from Moody's. ICBC is rated
A1/A/A.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)