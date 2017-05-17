DUBAI May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million
euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis
points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks
leading the deal showed on Wednesday.
Initial price guidance, released earlier on Wednesday, was
in the 75-80 bps area over Euribor. Books for the transaction
were surpassed 1.5 billion euros, according to the document.
BNP Paribas, ICBC (Asia), ICBC International and Standard
Chartered are the joint global coordinators and they are joined
by Citigroup and Credit Agricole as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)