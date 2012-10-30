UPDATE 2-After debt reprieve, pressure on India's RCom to close asset deals
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
HONG KONG Oct 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's biggest lender by market value, posted a 15 pe rcent ri se in third-quarter net profit, bea ting estimates, h elped by wider interest margins due to increased demand for credit.
Net profit rose to 62.44 billion yuan ($10 billion) in July-September from 54.4 billion yuan a year earlier, ICBC said on Tuesday. That compares with an average estimate of 59.9 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. ($1 = 6.2436 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
MILAN, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets