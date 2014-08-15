BEIJING Aug 15 ICBC Financial Leasing Co,
China's biggest domestic aircraft lessor, aims to deliver more
than 300 planes to customers by the end of 2016, nearly double
current levels, a senior executive said.
ICBC's drive into a market still dominated by global players
comes as Chinese leasing firms, backed by state lenders, play an
increasingly important role in the growing domestic aviation
business. Nearly 6,000 new commercial jets, worth $780 billion,
are expected to be delivered over the next 20 years, according
to aircraft maker Boeing Co.
"Local companies have been expanding quickly and the growth
potential is huge," Mark Jiang, managing director of aviation
finance at ICBC Financial , told Reuters via email. ICBC
Financial is backed by ICBC Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd, while Bank of China Ltd and
other state lenders support other lessors.
ICBC, which signed a $1.1 billion deal with Embraer SA
for 20 E190-E2 jets during Chinese president Xi
Jinping's visit to Brazil in July, owns and manages 384 planes
currently, up from 60 three years ago, according to Jiang.
Even though International Lease Finance Corp, part of AerCap
Holdings NV, and GECAS, a unit of General Electric
, still dominate the market, local lessors led by ICBC and
CDB Leasing, backed by China Development Bank, have managed to
win over a big chunk of new business in recent years.
Collectively, Chinese lessors now handle 80 percent of all
new domestic leasing business, up from next to zero five years
ago, said Jiang. ICBC now has 17 domestic clients and 34
overseas clients.
By 2018, they are expected to corner 55 percent of the
Chinese market overall, up from 38 percent last year, according
to industry consultancy Ascend.
"Chinese firms have shown the ability to go into the market
in a very significant way," said Illya Ivashkov, senior director
at Fitch Ratings. "Some of them have placed sizeable orders."
Growth prospects in China's expanding leasing market also
helped China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd
(CALG) raise nearly $100 million at an initial public offering
in Hong Kong last month.
More IPOs are possible, industry observers say, but a more
common approach for the leasing arms of big Chinese banks may be
to set up subsidiaries in the recognised international aircraft
financing hubs of Singapore and Dublin to raise funds.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)