* Goldman has repeatedly told ICBC it is a good investment

* Approached asset managers to sell ICBC stake - report

* NPL ratio on local govt lending at 0.7 pct

* ICBC shares down 3.8 pct, lagging main board

BEIJING, March 6 Goldman Sachs is free to sell its shares in the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as the lock-up period has ended, the Chinese bank's president said, as a report that the Wall Street firm could further water down its stake hit shares of the Chinese lender.

Goldman has repeatedly told ICBC that it considers the Chinese bank a good investment, and would like to keep some of it, Yang Kaisheng, ICBC's president, told reporters on the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary meeting.

"To my understanding, Goldman has always felt that ICBC is a worthy investment," Yang said. "Previously, they've cut their holding in our bank when they faced problems, but they have always communicated with us before doing anything."

The South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday that Goldman Sachs had approached various asset managers including BlackRock and JP Morgan Asset Management to sell up to $1 billion worth of ICBC shares, citing people familiar with the matter that it did not name.

This pushed ICBC's Hong Kong-listed shares down more than 3.8 percent on Tuesday. By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 2.1 percent.

If sold, it would be the fourth sell-down of the world's biggest bank by market value. Goldman, which first invested in the Chinese bank before its IPO in 2006, last sold $1.54 billion worth of ICBC shares in November.

Other banks that have held or hold stakes in major Chinese lenders include Bank of America, RBS and UBS . All of them have sold or watered down their investments over the years, mostly to deal with trouble back home.

LOCAL GOVT DEBT MANAGEABLE

Separately, Yang also said the lion's share of local government loans held by China's biggest bank are backed by sufficient cash flow, brushing off concerns over the viability of the debt.

About 0.73 percent of all local government loans were classified as non-performing at the end of 2011, better than the 0.94 percent for the overall loan book, he said.

China's local governments borrowed freely over the past few years, often through special funding vehicles, to finance building that helped China stave off the global economic crisis.

Some 90.4 percent of the local government loans held by ICBC are for projects with sufficient revenue streams to meet payments, Yang said.

Another 6.4 percent can "mostly" pay for themselves, he said, meaning that cash flows cover more than 70 percent of the principle and interest payments.

"If I can quote Premier Wen Jiabao in his work report, I would say that local government debt levels are under control and safe," he said.