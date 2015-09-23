* Boeing wins 300 aircraft orders from Chinese firms
* Signs deal for Chinese aircraft completion centre
* Competes with Airbus in key Chinese market
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Sept 23 Boeing Co has signed
deals to sell 300 aircraft to three Chinese firms and set up an
aircraft plant in China, becoming the first U.S. firm to clinch
a business tie-up in the country since Chinese president Xi
Jinping began a U.S. state visit, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
The aircraft deals, potentially worth tens of billions of
dollars in total, are collectively the largest order the
aerospace firm has received from Chinese companies.
China's ICBC Financial Leasing Co, a unit of the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China, on Wednesday
separately confirmed it will buy 30 of Boeing's 737-800 jets,
worth $2.88 billion at list prices.
China Aviation Supplies Holding Company and China
Development Bank Leasing are the other two customers for the
aircraft, said Xinhua.
Boeing, which is locked in a fierce battle for plane orders
with European rival Airbus, will build its first
aircraft completion plant outside the United States in China in
order to gain a foothold in that important market, say industry
observers.
Boeing raised its forecast for China's aircraft demand by 5
percent in August, saying that the country will need 6,330
planes over the next 20 years.
It signed a cooperation document with Commercial Aircraft
Corporation of China (Comac) to build the aircraft completion
centre for its 737 passenger jet in China, added Xinhua. The
agency didn't disclose further details.
An aircraft's interiors and some systems are usually
installed, and the plane is painted in the customer's livery, at
completion centres. The final flight trials are then completed
before the aircraft is delivered to the customer.
Boeing executives and officials from the Chinese firms could
not immediately be reached for comment. Xi, who arrived in
Seattle on Tuesday, is set to visit Boeing on Wednesday.
The number of air passengers travelling to, from and within
China is set to nearly triple by 2034 to some 1.3 billion,
surpassing an expected 1.2 billion for the United States,
according to official estimates.
State-owned airlines like Air China, China Eastern
Airlines and China Southern Airlines,
and privately-owned budget carrier Spring Airlines,
are growing fast and adding new planes to meet this demand for
both short and long haul air travel.
Boeing's plans for an aircraft completion centre comes after
Airbus signed an agreement in July to set up its second Chinese
plant.
