BEIJING, March 5 Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China, the world's most valuable lender,
currently has loan-loss provisions of about 2.5 percent, bank
president Yang Kaisheng said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the national parliament
meetings in Beijing, Yang said the bank's non-performing loan
coverage ratio was about 260 percent.
"We are putting aside so much money to prepare for any
unforeseen circumstances," Yang told reporters.
Earlier Yang said ICBC had lent 165.5 billion
yuan in loans in January and February, about 10 percent or 15
billion yuan more than the same period last year.
There were widespread fears in 2011 that many loans to local
government financing platforms given out as part of Beijing 4
trillion yuan stimulus package during the global financial
crisis may turn sour.
But Yang said loans to the companies set up by the city and
provincial authorities to finance projects remain healthy, with
a non-performing loan ratio lower than the bank's overall loan
book, Yang said.
The bank's NPL ratio has fallen to about 0.9 percent this
year from just over 1 percent a year ago, he added.
"There are no large-scale problems with local government
loans," Yang said.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)