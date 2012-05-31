BEIJING May 31 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest bank by market value, is seeing more loans sour as the Chinese economy slows and expects its non-performing loan ratio to climb in 2012, its chairman said on Thursday.

Jiang Jianqing said at a shareholders' meeting more bad loans are being generated, especially among smaller firms, and that ICBC's non-performing loan ratio could edge up to 1.2 percent in 2012 from 0.94 percent last year.

"Bad loans among some small- and medium-sized enterprises are trending higher, but overall risks are within control," Jiang told shareholders in Beijing.

Many investors worry China's giant state-controlled banking sector would be pressured this year and next as a slowing world economy drives more borrowers into defaults, dragging on bank revenues.

Bank earnings in the first quarter showed concerns are not unfounded. China's big four banks posted surprisingly weak profit growth as a slowing economy and rising funding costs hit bottomlines.

China's economy is on course this year to grow 8.2 percent, its slowest pace since 1999, according to the consensus forecast of investment bank economists in the latest Reuters poll.

Some analysts believe Beijing would tell banks to step up lending in coming months to prop up growth.

But Jiang said ICBC is sticking to a loan schedule decided at the start of the year, and intends to continue lending at a steady and even pace through 2012.

Those comments could dampen speculation that Beijing is about to open the floodgates for loans. (Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)