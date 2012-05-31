BEIJING May 31 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , the world's biggest bank by
market value, is seeing more loans sour as the Chinese economy
slows and expects its non-performing loan ratio to climb in
2012, its chairman said on Thursday.
Jiang Jianqing said at a shareholders' meeting more bad
loans are being generated, especially among smaller firms, and
that ICBC's non-performing loan ratio could edge up to 1.2
percent in 2012 from 0.94 percent last year.
"Bad loans among some small- and medium-sized enterprises
are trending higher, but overall risks are within control,"
Jiang told shareholders in Beijing.
Many investors worry China's giant state-controlled banking
sector would be pressured this year and next as a slowing world
economy drives more borrowers into defaults, dragging on bank
revenues.
Bank earnings in the first quarter showed concerns are not
unfounded. China's big four banks posted surprisingly weak
profit growth as a slowing economy and rising funding costs hit
bottomlines.
China's economy is on course this year to grow 8.2 percent,
its slowest pace since 1999, according to the consensus forecast
of investment bank economists in the latest Reuters poll.
Some analysts believe Beijing would tell banks to step up
lending in coming months to prop up growth.
But Jiang said ICBC is sticking to a loan schedule decided
at the start of the year, and intends to continue lending at a
steady and even pace through 2012.
Those comments could dampen speculation that Beijing is
about to open the floodgates for loans.
(Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)