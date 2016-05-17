BEIJING May 17 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) said its President Yi Huiman will be appointed as the bank's new chairman pending board and regulatory approval, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The appointment of Yi as the bank's next chairman and Communist Party secretary was announced internally at the bank on Monday, following the retirement of Jiang Jianqing, who has led the country's biggest lender for 16 years.

Reuters reported Jiang's departure earlier this month citing sources. Jiang will lead the establishment of a new Chinese government-directed Central and Eastern Europe fund. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath)