LONDON, Sept 12 ICBC Standard Bank has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Mon Ullah as head of equity financing as part of its plans to beef up its investment banking capabilities in Europe, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for ICBC confirmed the move, which follows the appointment at the end of August of former Credit Suisse banker Vikram Khanna as head of advisory to oversee the development of the bank's mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and debt advisory businesses.

Mon Ullah previously worked at Barclays and latterly at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the structured equity finance and trading division.

ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when China's ICBC bought a 60 percent stake in Standard Bank's London-based global markets business. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies, editing by Louise Heavens)