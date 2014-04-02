By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG, April 2
HONG KONG, April 2 Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) is considering a
bid for Pioneer Investments, one of Europe's biggest money
managers, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Pioneer, owned by Italy's biggest bank by assets Unicredit
, managed 174 billion euros ($240 billion) at the end
of last year.
Media reports have indicated that the bank plans to list or
sell Pioneer. The bank declined to comment on those reports
earlier this month.
The bank declined to comment on ICBC's interest. In an
emailed statement, an ICBC spokesman denied that it was in talks
with Pioneer.
ICBC, the world's largest bank by market value, has not made
a formal offer but has communicated its interest to the asset
manager, the person said, declining to be identified.
British newspaper The Sunday Times previously reported that
ICBC could pay as much as 2 billion euros ($2.76 billion) for
Pioneer, putting the money manager's valuation at 1.15 percent
of its asset under management.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar, additional reporting by Stephen
Jewkes in MILAN; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ryan Woo)