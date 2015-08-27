BRIEF-FrontFour and Sandpiper publish plan for value creation at Granite REIT
BEIJING Aug 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the country's largest bank by assets, said on Thursday it faces growing pressure on asset quality in the second half of the year.
President Yi Huiman said the bank faces a rise in bad debt, after reporting a dip in quarterly profit for the first time in six years. (Reporting by Shu Zhang; writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)
* Qtrly net profit 248.3 million baht versus 311 million baht