BEIJING, March 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , the world's largest lender, said
on Thursday it had 2 billion yuan ($290 million) of exposure to
Huishan Dairy, whose shares crashed last week over
financing worries.
ICBC's Chief Risk Officer, Wang Bairong, made the comments
at a briefing after the company released full-year results. He
did not elaborate.
Huishan, which saw $4 billion wiped off its shares in a
single day last week, said earlier this week that it had missed
loan repayments and lost contact with a key executive in charge
of its finances and cash.
Huishan grabbed headlines last year when it sold and leased
back part of its herd, but its most recent troubles have laid
bare risks of excess leverage and financial engineering in
unexpected quarters of corporate China.
Earlier this week, Agricultural Bank of China
said it had 110 million yuan and HK$150 million in outstanding
loans to Huishan Dairy.
($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi)
