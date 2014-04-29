BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the country's largest listed bank, said on Tuesday that net first-quarter profits rose 6.6 percent, beating estimates.
Net profit rose to 73.3 billion yuan ($11.72 billion) in the first quarter from 68.7 billion yuan in the same year-ago period, the bank said in its unaudited financial statement.
That compares with an average estimate of 71.52 billion yuan calculated from a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: