SHANGHAI, March 26 Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) said on Thursday
net profit fell 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, missing
analyst estimates.
Profit reached 55.3 billion yuan ($8.90 billion) in the
three months through December from 57.1 billion yuan in the same
period a year prior. The result compared with the 57 billion
yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For the whole of 2014, net profit rose to 275.811 billion
yuan from 263.0 billion yuan a year earlier.
ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.13 percent at
end-December, from 1.06 percent at end-September.
($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)