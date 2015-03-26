SHANGHAI, March 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) said on Thursday net profit fell 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, missing analyst estimates.

Profit reached 55.3 billion yuan ($8.90 billion) in the three months through December from 57.1 billion yuan in the same period a year prior. The result compared with the 57 billion yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the whole of 2014, net profit rose to 275.811 billion yuan from 263.0 billion yuan a year earlier.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.13 percent at end-December, from 1.06 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)