SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 30 The world's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , said on Wednesday net profit was flat in the fourth quarter of 2015, within analyst estimates.

Profit reached 55.4 billion yuan ($8.56 billion) in the three months through December from 55.3 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.

The result compared with the 53.8 billion yuan average estimate extrapolated from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on their expected yearly net profit.

For the whole of 2015, net profit rose to 277.1 billion yuan from 275.8 billion yuan a year earlier.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.5 percent as at end-December, from 1.44 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)