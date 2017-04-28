BEIJING, April 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's biggest
lender by assets, said on Friday net profit grew 1.37 percent in
the first quarter, below expectations.
Profit was 75.8 billion yuan ($10.99 billion) in the three
months through March from 74.8 billion yuan in the same period a
year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
Analysts had expected 76.5 billion yuan in first-quarter net
profit, according to three brokerage estimates compiled by
Reuters.
ICBC's non-performing loan ratio was 1.59 percent at
end-March, down from 1.62 percent at the end of December.
($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi)
