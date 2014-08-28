HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Aug 28 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China , the country's
largest bank by market capitalisation, reported a 7 percent
increase in its first half net profit, in line with forecasts,
as net interest margins remained steady.
ICBC said its net profit for the January-June period was
148.1 billion yuan ($24.11 billion). A Reuters poll of analysts
had forecast a profit of 148.2 billion yuan for the period.
The first-half figure implies a net profit of 74.8 billion
yuan in the second quarter, up 7.5 percent from the same
year-ago period.
ICBC's non-performing loan ratio increased slightly to 0.99
percent at end-June from 0.97 percent at end-March.
($1 = 6.1423 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Lawrence White in HONG
KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)