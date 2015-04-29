SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 29 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) ,
China's biggest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a net
profit rise of 1.4 percent for the first quarter of 2015, its
slowest first-quarter growth in more than eight years.
ICBC, the world's biggest bank by market capitalization, saw
profit hit 74.3 billion yuan ($11.98 billion) in the three
months through March from 73.3 billion yuan in the same period a
year earlier.
The result is in line with the 74.0 billion yuan average
profit estimate of two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.29 percent at
end-March from 1.13 percent at end-December.
($1 = 6.1995 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)