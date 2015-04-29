* Q1 net profit 74.3 bln yuan, up 1.4 pct
* NPL at 1.29 pct at end-Mar vs 1.13 pct at end-Dec
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 29 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the
country's biggest lender by assets, posted its slowest
first-quarter profit growth in more than eight years as net
interest income growth slowed and fee income eased.
A slowdown in China's economy is making it difficult for
many borrowers to repay their loans, forcing banks to classify
them as bad and make provisions against profits. To boost
lending, the central bank has taken measures such as cutting
interest rates, which have the squeezed net interest margins of
banks.
ICBC, the world's biggest bank by market capitalization,
reported on Wednesday a 1.4 percent increase in net profit to
74.3 billion yuan ($11.98 billion) for the three months through
March. The number was in line with the 74.0 billion yuan average
profit estimate of two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose sharply to 1.29
percent at end-March from 1.13 percent at end-December. Net fee
and commission income fell 1.25 percent, the bank said in a
statement.
ICBC's shares in Hong Kong closed down 0.6 percent ahead of
the earnings release, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.1995 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)