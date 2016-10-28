(Corrects Q3 net profit number in para 2 to 72.58 bln, from 72.1 bln, and dollar conversion. Also corrects profit decline to 0.2 pct, from 0.8 pct, in lead para and headline)

SHANGHAI Oct 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the country's biggest lender by assets, reported on Friday that third-quarter net profit slipped 0.2 percent, as soured debt rose.

State-controlled ICBC, one of the world's biggest banks by market capitalization and assets, posted a profit of 72.58 billion yuan ($10.71 billion) for the three months through September against 72.74 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

That was below the 73.2 billion yuan profit estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.62 percent at end-September from 1.55 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)