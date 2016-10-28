* ICBC Q3 profit falls 0.2 pct on-year
* NIM falls to 2.18 pct at end-Sept vs 2.21 pct at end-June
* NPL ratio rose to 1.62 pct at end-Sept vs 1.55 pct
end-June
(Adds details of ICBC results, other bank earnings)
SHANGHAI, Oct 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) , the country's biggest
listed lender by assets, reported on Friday pressure from soured
loans and weak lending margins pushed quarterly profit down
slightly.
State-controlled ICBC, one of the world's top banks by
market capitalization and assets, posted a 0.2 percent drop in
profit to 72.6 billion yuan ($10.71 billion) for the three
months through September against 72.7 billion yuan in the same
period a year earlier.
That was slightly below the 73.2 billion yuan profit
estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Earnings earlier this week from China Construction Bank Corp
, the nation's second-biggest listed
lender, fourth-ranked Bank of China (BoC)
and Bank of Communications Co (BoCom) also
showed flat profits and operational challenges.
China's top state banks have been under pressure to continue
to report profit growth, even as they have wrestled with
mounting bad debts and shrinking margins in their core lending
business.
ICBC's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose to 1.62 percent
at end-September from 1.55 percent at end-June, while BoCom and
CCB reported a slight drop in their bad loan ratios.
ICBC's net interest margin fell to 2.18 percent from 2.21
percent at the end of June, in line with compressions at CCB,
BoC and BoCom.
To bolster profits, Chinese banks have been lowering the
amount of cash they set aside for future losses, sometimes below
the regulatory threshold.
ICBC's ratio of allowances to NPLs dropped to 136.14 percent
at end-September from 143.02 percent at end-June, further below
the regulatory floor of 150 percent.
The banks have also adopted newer means available to them to
cut bad loans on their books, such as repackaging them in
asset-backed securities for resale.
ICBC issued 1.08 billion yuan of non-performing asset-backed
securities at the end of September.
($1 = 6.7794 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in Beijing;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)