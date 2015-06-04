BEIJING, June 4 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's biggest
bank by assets, said on Thursday it has opened a branch in
Riyadh, becoming the first Chinese bank with a retail presence
in Saudi Arabia.
ICBC's Riyadh branch, which was opened on Wednesday, is the
lender's fifth branch in the Middle East, after Dubai, Abu
Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait, making it currently the biggest Chinese
player in the region, according to a statement from the bank.
Saudi Arabia is China's largest crude oil supplier globally
and its biggest trade partner in the Arab region. China's crude
oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose nearly 9 percent year-on-year
to around 18 million tonnes in the first four months of this
year.
While China has traditionally been a low-key player in the
Middle East, despite deep energy and trade ties, it has started
to take a more active approach in diplomacy, helping evacuate
foreign nationals from Yemen in April, for example.
Saudi Arabia is also an important destination for Chinese
investment and a major project contracting market.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Judy Hua and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)