HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Jan 15 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the
country's largest listed bank, plans to sell 11.3 billion yuan
($1.83 billion) of asset-backed securities (ABS), according to a
memo obtained by Reuters.
ABS are securities created by packaging together a pool of
underlying assets, typically small loans that are difficult to
sell individually.
China is expanding asset securitisation on an unprecedented
scale as the government looks to increase bank liquidity without
expanding the money supply.
The memo said the securities will be backed by an underlying
asset pool drawn from loans to the railway and transportation
sector and will be divided between an AAA-rated senior tranche,
which accounts for 92.6 percent, and a junior tranche.
The release date has not yet been determined.
"The underlying asset quality is very good, borrowers will
be those in state-supported key industries," sources said.
Borrowers include China Railway Construction Corporation
(CRCC) and its subsidiaries, as well as firms established by
CRCC together with provincial governments.
ICBC did not respond to several calls seeking comment.
At the end of 2013, Chinese financial institutions had
issued a combined 140.9 billion yuan ($23 billion) of ABS
products since the programme was launched in 2005, according to
mediain China.
The country's banking regulator started to manage issuances
of ABS through a registration system in November, simplifying
the process.
($1 = 6.1870 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Bi Xiaowen; Writing by Engen Tham and Samuel
Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)