BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
TAIPEI, June 12 China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Sinopac Financial Holdings are optimistic about closing their T$20 billion ($600 million) deal which has been delayed by a stalled bill in Taiwan's parliament, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
ICBC, among the mainland's four biggest banks, agreed in 2013 to buy a 20 percent stake of Sinopac's banking arm but the companies have been forced to renew their contract as Taiwan's legislature mulls a planned trade pact that would open the way for such cross-strait deals.
"We both are optimistic this deal will be closed. Our contract has been renewed a couple of times, an indication both sides really want this deal done," said the source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.
An ICBC official in Beijing and a Sinopac executive declined to comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Sue Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates)
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.