(Refiles to correct typo in dateline)

CAPE TOWN Nov 24 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's most valuable lender, has so far invested more than $7 billion in Africa through projects with Standard Bank, ICBC's head said on Thursday.

Jiang Jianqing made the comment at a ceremony to announce ICBC's first representative office in South Africa.

The Chinese bank owns 20 percent of Johannesburg-based Standard Bank, which is Africa's largest lender by assets. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Editing by David Dolan)