SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings has increased its stake in Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to 10
percent by acquiring HK$141 million ($18 million) of shares in
the largest Chinese bank.
Temasek, which previously owned 9.97 percent in
ICBC, bought another 30 million ICBC shares at an average price
of HK$4.696 a share, according to a filing on the Hong Kong
stock exchange on Wednesday.
"Temasek is confident in the long-term prospect of the
Chinese economy. We actively seek opportunities to broaden and
rebalance our exposure to the Chinese economy," Temasek
spokesman Jeffrey Fang said in an emailed statement.
In July, Temasek said the value of its portfolio jumped by
almost a fifth to a record S$266 billion ($187 billion) on the
back of a surge in Chinese bank stocks, and added it was
confident in China's long-term economic outlook.
($1 = 7.7493 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 1.4216 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David
Holmes)