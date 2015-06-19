(Corrects headline and text with spokesman for private equity buyers saying 2.15 bln euro value refers to 100 pct of ICBPI and not price paid by consortium)

MILAN, June 19 Private equity funds Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra have agreed to buy ICBPI in a deal that values the Italian banking services provider at $2.4 billion and gives them more exposure to the growing electronic payment market.

Advent and Bain have already made more than 20 investments globally in the highly technological payment industry, including Copenhagen-based Nets and London-based Worldpay.

"We ... believe that ICBPI has tremendous growth and innovation potential both organically and through acquisitions," Luca Bassi, Managing Director at Bain Capital Europe, said in a joint statement by the private equity consortium.

A spokesman for the consortium said the deal valued 100 percent of ICBPI at 2.15 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

The Italian cooperative lenders that own ICBPI, led by Credito Valtellinese, had decided to sell the profitable asset due to regulatory pressure to bolster their capital bases.

Milan-based ICBPI, which employs 1,900 people and operates brands such as Cartasi, reported 2014 revenues of 670 million euros and core earnings of 195 million euros. It also operates in interbank clearing and securities services.

Current ICBPI shareholders will keep an 8 percent stake after the acquisition which is subject to clearance from antitrust authorities and the European Central Bank, the statement said.

Jeffrey Paduch, Managing Director at Advent International, said the new owners will work with ICBPI's management to accelerate technology investments.

Rothschild, HSBC and Vitale & Associati were the financial advisors of the private equity consortium.

($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)