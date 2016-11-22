SRE AMBEL DISTRICT, Cambodia, Nov 22 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - A group of farmers who survived the Khmer Rouge's
notorious "Killing Fields" genocide in Cambodia are at the
centre of a landmark legal case that could change the way global
corporations manage large-scale land acquisitions, experts say.
More than 400 families from a sleepy rural hamlet in Sre
Ambel district in south-western Cambodia say they were pushed
off their farms to make way for sugar plantations.
The villagers are part of a larger group of about 770,000
Cambodians - or five percent of the nation's population - taking
action for being forced off at least four million hectares of
land, according to a lawyer presenting their case at the
International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.
After taking power in 1975, the Khmer Rouge destroyed
property records and forced urban residents into the countryside
in pursuit of a peasant utopia, killing at least 1.8 million
people during a four-year reign.
Human rights attorneys say the ICC could decide by the end
of the year whether the case - launched against the Cambodian
government and business leaders on behalf of the farmers -
should proceed.
Legal experts say the case is internationally significant as
it could change the way community displacement in the wake of
large-scale land deals is tested and prosecuted under
international law.
"We all survived the genocide of the Khmer Rouge and started
a new life but we have nothing after they took our land," rice
farmer, Chhim Phan, 45, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
outside his house 160 km (100 miles) west of Phnom Penh.
His wife cried as she spoke of appealing to neighbours and
charities to feed their children after losing the family's rice
paddies - their only source of income.
"We have tried to file complaints (with local authorities)
but it hasn't worked," said Phan.
"Maybe if there is a trial (at the ICC) the people would get
justice. It would stop other leaders from plundering the
property of people."
'BIG DEAL'
Cambodian officials, however, dismiss the ICC case as a ploy
by a local opposition party to gain attention and smear the
image of the national government which, they say, has reduced
poverty and delivered fast economic growth.
Prime Minister Hun Sen, a self-styled strongman, and former
Khmer Rouge official, has ruled Cambodia for three decades.
Phay Siphan, a spokesman for Cambodia's Council of
Ministers, said the government "is not at all concerned about
this case" and do not think it will go ahead. He would not say
if the government has hired a lawyer to defend its interests.
"The lawyers launched this case just for their own personal
interests," Siphan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a
phone interview. "We don't give it any value."
Richard Rogers, a partner with British-based law firm Global
Diligence LLP, said he was optimistic the ICC would give the
green light to the case, launched in 2014, because of a change
in the way serious international crimes can be prosecuted.
The ICC's chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, signalled in
September that the court will start investigating cases of
large-scale environmental destruction and what she called "land
grabs" as severe violations of international law.
Legal experts have interpreted this statement as a major
shift in the court's approach with Cambodia the test case.
"This is a big deal," said Kaitlin Y. Cordes, a lawyer who
analyses territorial deals at the Columbia Center on Sustainable
Investment in New York.
"It puts governments and companies on notice that the ICC
will be taking a closer look at some of these widespread land
grabs," Cordes told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"If the Cambodia case went to trial and won, it would mean
individuals would be found guilty of crimes against humanity."
LONG-RUNNING DISPUTES
Authorities in the Southeast Asian nation of 15 million
people do not believe the litigation will go ahead.
Seng Laut, spokesperson for the Land Ministry said the
number of territorial conflicts in Cambodia has been dropping
rapidly - a claim that is supported by campaign groups.
"The cause of land conflict in Cambodia is our history,"
said Laut, who refused to comment directly on the ICC case.
Prior to the genocide, farmers would apply dye to the
borders of their plots in waterlogged rice fields to mark out
their property to other growers.
Farmers in Sre Ambel said such traditional systems of land
demarcation worked as everyone in the close-knit community
understood which families controlled different plots based on
historical claims and local knowledge, rather than title deeds.
But these systems were destroyed during the genocide with
the influx of urban residents, farmers said.
Since 1992, the government has been rebuilding its property
registry amid work to facilitate Cambodia's transition from a
state-based to a market economy, Laut said.
Invariably, he added, there have been some disputes along
the way. Officials said they're working to reduce conflict by
monitoring companies which are granted land concessions for
breaches of contract or unfair displacement of residents.
Laut refused to comment on specific cases but said the
government's large-scale land titling programme aims to have all
of the country's land formally registered by 2023. This should
drastically reduce the level of conflicts, he said.
"Everything came from zero, like a baby," Laut told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"ONLY FOR THE RICH"
The origins of the dispute in Sre Ambel, revealed in one of
the documents presented to the ICC, date back to 2006.
Files viewed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation show that
Cambodian authorities granted land concessions to two sugar
plantation operators who received just less than 10,000 hectares
each, the maximum allowed by law.
Koh Kong Sugar, a plantation operator and milling company
operated by Thai and Taiwanese investors at the centre of the
land dispute in Sre Ambel, did not respond to requests for
comment made in writing and in person.
British-based confectionary firm Tate & Lyle had sourced
sugar from Cambodia before it was criticised by Oxfam and other
campaign groups for allegedly supporting land grabs.
A company spokesman said the firm stopped all sourcing from
Cambodia in 2012, stressing the reputational risks - and now the
legal risks with the ICC - businesses face when their supply
chains are linked to displacement.
Teng Kao, 55, said he owned 14 hectares of land growing
rice, jackfruit and cashew nuts before the company arrived with
bulldozers and he was glad the case was before the ICC.
"The land concessions don't benefit the poor at all, just
the rich," said Kao, whose two children left the area in search
of work after the land was taken.
"I want the government to be held responsible," said Kao,
who has unsuccessfully filed petitions with local officials and
marched to the capital seeking compensation or new land.
Analysts say the possibility that companies involved in
displacing entire communities could be prosecuted
internationally should force firms to change the way they manage
their supply chains.
If the ICC case is allowed to proceed, Cordes said it would
affect the way companies calculate risk when buying commodities
sourced from areas affected by large-scale land disputes.
"Investors need to be doing proper community engagement on
the ground and greater transparency about intentions," she
said.
Villagers in Sre Ambel who lost land say they hope more
companies follow Tate & Lyle in light of the ICC case.
Sitting outside his ramshackle wooden house near a highway,
with a cow tied up nearby, Phan said the sugar company wants his
last remaining half-hectare of land and would have taken it
already if dozens of villagers not turned up to protest.
"No-one listens," he said.
