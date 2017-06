Congolese warlord Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui puts on his headset in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files

THE HAGUE The International Criminal Court acquitted Congolese warlord Ngudjolo Chui of all charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity on Tuesday.

Ngudjolo had been accused by prosecutors of directing militias to kill, pillage and rape during a conflict in the northeastern Ituri province of Congo in 2003.

Presiding judge Bruno Cotte said atrocities had been committed during the conflict but prosecutors had failed to tie them to Ngudjolo.

