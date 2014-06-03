BANGKOK, June 3 Thailand's consumer product
distributor I.C.C. International Pcl said on Tuesday
it expected sales to improve in the second half on expectation
that the military government will implement economic policies to
boost confidence and the economy.
The company's first-half sales are expected to fall 10
percent from a year earlier, hit by weak consumer spending after
several months of political unrest, chairman Boonkiat Chokwatana
told reporters.
The military junta running Thailand has drawn up a list of
emergency measures such as price caps on fuel and loan
guarantees for small firms to kick-start an economy threatened
by recession after months of political turmoil.
I.C.C. is a cosmetics and fashion distribution arm under the
unlisted Saha Group, one of the country's leading consumer
product conglomerates.
