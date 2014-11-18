BANGKOK Nov 18 I.C.C. International Pcl , Thailand's consumer product distributor, said on Tuesday a slower-than-expected recovery in purchasing power would drag down its profit growth this year when sales are expected to drop by 10 percent.

The company's sales are projected to rise 5 percent next year as domestic consumer spending, hit by months of political unrest, should start to recover in the second half of 2015 in stead of this year, Chairman Boonkiat Chokwatana told reporters.

"Demand is picking up but it's not as quick as earlier expected, while the overall global economic outlook is not quite good," Boonkiat said, adding that the government's economic stimulus policies do little to boost spending.

Thailand cut its outlook for the fourth time this year after its economy grew much less than expected in the July-September quarter, hit by a contraction in exports and tourism.

I.C.C. is a cosmetics and fashion distribution arm under the unlisted Saha Group, one of the country's leading consumer product conglomerates.

The company posted nine-month net profit of 423 million baht ($12.9 million), down 31 percent from a year earlier.

I.C.C. has also controlled operating costs and raised some marketing budget to boost brand awareness, but has no plan to lay off staff, Boonkiat said.

($1 = 32.7600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)