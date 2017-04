LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - State-owned fund Investment Corporation of Dubai has mandated banks for a potential US dollar bond, according to a source.

ICD, has appointed Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered to a arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting on May 8.

A Reg S US dollar offer may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)