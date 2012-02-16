* Open interest tiny amid CWB doubts, timing

* Reflects little activity in new-crop forward contracts

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 16 New Canadian grain derivatives that IntercontinentalExchange launched in late January have attracted only sparse trading so far, as uncertainty lingers over Western Canada's move to an open grain market this year.

After nearly four weeks of trading, open interest is tiny in the new milling wheat, barley and durum futures and options contracts, even as farmers, grain companies and end users look to manage price risk this year with the Canadian Wheat Board monopoly ending.

Canada is the second-biggest grower of spring wheat and durum and the top shipper of malting barley.

"I don't think it's fair to say we were looking for a lot of liquidity at this point in time with the contracts," said Brad Vannan, president and chief operating officer for ICE Futures Canada, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, exchange operated by Atlanta, Georgia-based IntercontinentalExchange.

"The futures are a reflection of the marketplace as a whole, and if that marketplace hasn't had a chance to fully hatch yet, the futures will also reflect that."

Open interest in ICE's milling wheat futures contract was 80 contracts on Wednesday, compared with open interest of 187,475 in ICE Canada's long-running canola contract.

The durum contract had open interest of 52 contracts and the new barley contract had 120.

To be sure, it is not unusual for new futures contracts to take a while to build enough trading activity for investors to feel confident they will eventually be able to close positions.

Legal uncertainties about the Canadian law opening the grain market also hang over the industry. Former Wheat Board directors are awaiting a court's ruling on whether it will suspend the law, and two groups are pursuing class actions against Ottawa.

Farmers, meanwhile, are a full two months away from starting to plant, and dryness across the Prairies is raising concerns about how crops will ultimately turn out.

The Wheat Board's wheat, durum and barley marketing monopoly ends Aug. 1, and grain companies can already sign forward contracts for crops delivered after that date.

But that new-crop business has been modest so far, leaving the industry little reason to take futures positions in the new contracts which start with October delivery, said Keith Bruch, vice-president of operations at grain handler and miller Paterson GlobalFoods.

"Buyers are bearish, farmers are bullish and so there just isn't much liquidity in the marketplace," Bruch said. "So that's the catch-22 -- getting over that hump of confidence. You need liquidity to trade and to get that liquidity, you have to trade.

"It's too early to reach a conclusion on (the contracts)."

Local speculators are especially unlikely to trade the new contracts until they can exit positions the same day, said Bill Craddock, who currently trades the ICE canola contract.

It also does not help that grain prices in general have eased off their highs from last summer, giving farmers less reason to hurry into the market, he said.

Even though the ICE grain contracts are the only ones listed in Canadian dollars and with Canadian delivery points, competition is stiff.

The Minneapolis Grain Exchange has tweaked its spring wheat futures contract to allow delivery of wheat from outside the United States, and officials are travelling to Winnipeg this month to drum up business.

On the positive side for ICE, the new contracts' prices accurately reflect the market, and trading volume should pick up as farmers and grain companies sign more supply deals for 2012 crops, Vannan said.

Deferred contracts often reflect and trade off spot contracts, something the new derivatives won't have until autumn.

"It's a disadvantage, but I think the market will develop when the market's ready," Vannan said.